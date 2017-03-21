Dance reality show Nach Baliye is set to entertain its viewers with its eighth season and the show will see some of the high-profile celebrities competing against each other to win the coveted trophy.

Nach Baliye 8 final list of contestants out: Divyanka-Vivek, Drashti-Neeraj figure in the list

According to latest report, Bharti Singh and her fiancé Haarsh Limbachiyaa has charged a whopping amount to participate in the show, making the couple the highest paid participants in the season.

Earlier, there were reports that Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya would be paid a huge money per episode but Bharti surpassed them by charging Rs 30 lakh per episode, Bollywood Life reported.

Besides these two couples, Dipika Kakar of Sasural Simar Ka fame will participate along with her fiancé Shoaib Ibrahim. Rohan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame with girlfriend Kanchi Singh and Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao will also compete on Nach Baliye 8. Monalisa, who was a part of Bigg Boss 10, will take part along with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Other celebrity contestants who have been finalised for Nach Baliye 8 are: Drashti Dhami and husband Neeraj Khemka, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swamy, Vikas Manaktala and Guunjan Walia, Karan Rajpal and Shivalika Oberoi and RJ Preetam and Prabjot.

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan will be the judge during the season along with Sonakshi Sinha. Terence Lewis is was also said to be in talks to take the judges' seat.