Nach Baliye 8 is all set for its grand finale with three couple finalists – Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Abigail Pandey-Sanam Johar – competing against each other to win the coveted trophy.

With the competition getting tough, fans of two hugely popular stars, Divyanka and Sanaya, are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite jodi win.

Did fans of Nach Baliye 8 finalists Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal promise iPhones to people in return for votes? This is what actress has to say [PHOTOS]

Recently, rumours were abuzz that Sanya and Mohit have signed a contract with the channel Star Plus for winning the show. The report spread like wide fire and in no time people started posting hate comments on the couple. While some bashed them for signing the winning contract, others blamed them for being over-friendly with the judges.

However, the celebrity couple later put all the rumours to rest through a series of videos on Instagram. Sanaya clarified saying that there is no harm in being nice to judges and that they don't have personal conversations with them. Also about signing the winning contract, Sanaya said: "If we had the contract, we wouldn't have been working so hard and have sleepless nights, so shame on you."

Not just Sanaya, recently, Divyanka too wasn't spared by haters when she was blamed to have threatened Star Plus channel, which airs both her serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and the dance reality show, that she will quit the show if not declared as the winner of Nach Baliye 8.

Amid all the clash between the two celebs, we wonder if the third finalist, Abigail-Sanam, will take the trophy home. It should be mentioned here that Abigail and Sanam are terrific performers and have been consistent in their performances throughout the season.