Taapsee Pannu's latest outing Naam Shabana has shown decent jump in its collection at the Indian box office on Saturday. Its 2-day gross total has crossed Rs 15 crore mark in the domestic market.

Having good hype and promotion, Naam Shabana was released in 2,100 screens across the domestic market on March 31 and it collected Rs 5.12 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. It broke the record of Pink (Rs 4.32 crore) and became the biggest opener for Taapsee Pannu. Taran Adarsh‏ tweeted: "#NaamShabana gets a boost due to Akshay's star power... Evening shows fare better... Fri ₹ 5.12 cr. India biz."

The Shivam Nair-directed action spy-thriller film received mixed review from the viewers and critics, who said that it lacks the thrill. The trade experts from the Bollywood predicted that the negative word of mouth would take toll on its business on the following days. But to their surprise, the film showed good growth in its collection on Saturday.

Naam Shabana collected Rs 6.37 crore nett at the Indian box office on Saturday and its 2-day total collection has reached Rs 11.49 crore nett. Its gross total stands at Rs 15.96 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#NaamShabana witnessed healthy 24.41% growth on Sat... Sun biz is crucial... Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 6.37 cr. Total: ₹ 11.49 cr. India biz."

Naam Shabana, which is produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia, has been made with a medium budget of Rs 15 crore. Its music and satellite rights have fetched a decent sum for its makers. Its performance at the ticket counters is beyond the expectations of its producers and distributors, who are all thrilled over its superb collection. The film is said to be profitable venture in just two days.