The promo of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 is out, creating a lot of buzz among fans of the supernatural series. The trailer doesn't reveal the face of the lead actress, thereby raising the curiosity among fans.

In the promo, an injured woman wearing a white gown is seen being dragged by two men. The men leave her near a temple and just when they rejoice getting rid of her, snakes surround her body and the she opens her snake eyes and reveals her identity as a naagin.

The short promo has left the fans to wait eagerly for the new show. It has been reported that the story of Shivanya and Shivangi (both played by Mouni Roy) will be taken ahead by the new Naagin in the third season.

According to reports, Surbhi Jyoti has been roped in to play the lead, replacing Mouni. Other contenders for the role of protagonists were Krystle D'Souza and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani is likely to play the antagonist on the show. Anita will replace Adaa Khan, who essayed the negative role of Sesha for the past two seasons.

"After an intensive search, these actors have been finalized. While names of Krystle Dsouza and Sanjeeda Sheikh were also in the running, Ekta personally got involved in the casting to choose the best face for Naagin 3. The team is currently in the process of signing the deals with the other cast and hopefully, the show should go on floors soon," a source had told Indian Express.

It has been reported that Naagin 3 would be very different from the Naagin series we have seen so far. The story would kick-start with college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives would take a drastic turn when supernatural connections invade their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. The finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start in the first two seasons.

Stay tuned for the return of Naagin, coming very soon on Colors TV! pic.twitter.com/h7o43X13FG — Colors TV UK (@ColorsTVUK) January 2, 2018

Meanwhile with Naagin 3 promo out, Mouni is stepping down from her character and wrote a heart wrenching parting note on Instagram. "I have been holding onto this emotion for quite some time now. But its time to let go of something that hold a very large part of my heart. The show that gave me everything; Shivanya & Shivangi , embodying em was a privilege I was given by my @ektaravikapoor . Thank you maam, I shall always be thankful and they 'll always be a part of me. My little land of make belief ~ Naagin 1 & 2. Anyone who knows me knows how attached I am with what I love. So without much ado, I bid adieu. Waiting eagerly for the next season telecast & wishing the new team all my love & luck. P.S this one is gonna be epic too"

Check out some Twitter reactions on Naagin 3 promo:

Amirtharaj Bharthy: Ayooo I started watching this series just for @Roymouni and now #Naagin3 casting new face but why? Obviously its not gonna be the same as #Naagin 1 and 2. My ichadhari is gone!

Kamal negi: I'm still waiting #Naagin3 @SurbhiJtweets plzzzzzzz relzzzzz another trailer n give a official date....to relzzzzz @ektaravikapoor

Pallavi Ishar Singh: Plzzzzzzzzzzzzzz I want Mouni Roy to come back in Naagin3.

ak n: please add the mouny roy and rocky in this naagin 3 show