Even as speculations regarding popular television actress Mouni Roy's Bollywood debut were doing the rounds, it has been reported that the Naagin 2 actress has bagged a meaty role in Akshay Kumar's Gold.

The gorgeous actress will start shooting for the film in August. "Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will shoot for the film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male-dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The source added: "It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India's history as well."

To be directed by Reema Kagti, Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's sports-drama is expected to be released during Independence Day, 2018.

Last year, Mouni had sizzled in item song Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin from film Tum Bin 2. The gorgeous actress had garnered huge appreciation for her performance. There were also reports recently that the actress will be launched on the big screen by none other than Salman Khan.