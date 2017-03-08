Karanvir Bohra, who plays the male lead Rocky in Naagin 2, met with a near fatal accident on Tuesday, March 7.

The incident occurred when the actor was on his way to shoot a song sequence for his upcoming film, Hume Tum Se Pyar Kitna, in Bhuj, Gujarat. His car lost control and collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

Although the news will surely leave Karan's fans in shock, they can heave a sigh of relief as the actor has escaped the accident with minor injuries.

"It all happened in a fraction of a second. We managed to swerve to the right on to the pavement in an attempt to avoid the truck and hit a lamppost. The car is completely smashed and it's a miracle we survived. We were going to be in Bhuj for four days. We are planning to go back next week," Karanvir told Mumbai Mirror.

Other television and Bollywood celebs who recently met with accidents:

In October last year, Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also met with a road accident while travelling from Surat to Mumbai. Her car rammed into a road divider and fell into a farmland at midnight. Fortunately, the actress escaped the accident unhurt.

In October last year, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut met with an accident while shooting for Hansal Mehta's Simran in the US. The incident took place when Kangana and a few team members were returning from the shooting location to their hotel and their driver suddenly felt unwell.

Hina Khan's alleged beau and former supervising producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Rocky Jaiswal was rushed to the hospital in September last year after he slipped and fell in the bathroom of his apartment. Rocky suffered a serious injury on his hand and laid in a pool of blood until Hina arrived and rushed him to the hospital.