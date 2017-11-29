The makers of Naa Peru Surya (NPS) have announced its release date, while Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel headed to Goa for the shooting of the next schedule of the movie, which is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Naa Peru Surya is the next biggest outing of Allu Arjun, who will be seen as an army officer in this action entertainer. The stylish star began shooting for the film months after the release of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, which went on to become a big hit at the box office and emerged as the highest grossing film for the actor.

It is reported that Allu Arjun has already completed more than half of the shooting of Naa Peru Surya, which is currently being shot at a brisk pace. Sources close to the production team claim that the film unit will start shooting the next schedule of the film in exotic locales of Goa from Thursday (November 30).

Allu Arjun has got a young fan following. Most of his recent films were released during summer holiday season and have become big hits at the box office. Keeping this idea in mind, the makers of Naa Peru Surya are planning to release it across the globe on April 27, 2018.

Allu Arjun is probably the most popular Telugu actor in Kerala and he is fondly known as Mallu Arjun among his fans in the state. Like his previous films, Naa Peru Surya will be dubbed in Malayalam, but unlike his earlier films, the Malayalam version of his upcoming movie will be released simultaneously with its Telugu version.

SKN‏ aka Srinivas, a PRO-turned-film producer, tweeted: "#Stylishstar @alluarjun #VakkanthamVamsi @ItsAnuEmmanuel's #NaaPeruSurya shoot next schedule ll start in GOA from tomorrow. The team considering #Malayalam release also same date. 27th April 2018 Gonna be one of the biggest release on Pan south."