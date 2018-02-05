The makers of stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India are rumoured to have kick-started its pre-release business and the theatrical rights of Nizam and Vizag have fetched record prices.

Naa Peru Surya is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movies for many reasons. Its promos have evoked a lot of interest for the film and the mega fans are eagerly waiting for its release. The hype surrounding it has generated huge demand for its theatrical rights with many leading distribution houses vying hands for them.

The buzz on the social media is that the makers of Naa Peru Surya have already started the process of selling of its theatrical rights and sealed deals of some areas. Two leading distributors have acquired the rights of Nizam and Vizag for whopping prices.

If we are to go by the buzz on social media, Naa Peru Surya has fetched Rs 20 crore and Rs 7.5 crore from Nizam and Vizag rights, respectively. Shruthi HDL, an industry observer,‏ tweeted, "#AlluArjun's #NaaperuSuryaNaaIlluIndia Rights #UA - 7.5Cr,#Nizam - 20Cr #VeryGood."

Allu Arjun has churned out back-to-back hits like S/o Sathyamurthy, Sarrainodu and Duvvada Jagannadham. With each success, the theatrical rights' prices of his films have gone up. Now, Naa Peru Surya has fetched the highest for an Allu Arjun starrer in Nizam and Vizag. Here are the details of the theatrical rights of his previous releases.

Figures are in crore rupees.

Movie Year Nizam Vizag SoS 2015 14.10 5.25 Sarrainodu 2016 15.50 4.90 DJ 2017 17.50 8.00 NSNI 2018 20.00 7.50

However, Naa Peru Surya is an action film, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi and produced by Sirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles, while Arjun Sarja and R Sarathkumar essay crucial roles in the film.