Pyi Soe, the Consul General of Myanmar, died in a car accident on Friday afternoon at Galagi area in Nimiyaghat police station limits in Jharkhand's Giridh district. His wife, personal assistant and the driver of the car also sustained injuries in the incident.

Soe was travelling to Kolkata from Gaya in Bihar with his wife Neo Aau, personal assistant, Tetu Aau and his driver Vipin Singh.

The Innova in which Soe was travelling reportedly rammed into a truck, leaving him dead on the spot.

Soe's wife along with the personal assistant and the driver were immediately rushed to the Giridh's Meena Hospital. They were later referred to a hospital in Ranchi for better treatment.

Soe was appointed consul general in Kolkata in December 2016.

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand state conveyed his deepest condolences over the diplomat's death and said, "I am saddened to hear the news of Myanmar consul general Pyi Soe's death in a road accident. We have instructed to provide his wife and fellow travellers better medical treatment."

Referring to a seminar for which Soe had arrived in Gaya, the Jadavpur University's Department of International Affairs said, "Lahiri had organised a seminar on Indo-Myanmar relations where Pyi Soe's predecessor U Kyaw Swe Tint was the main speaker."

"Public interaction between Myanmar's Kolkata-based diplomats and local academicians was first kicked off from that seminar," they added.