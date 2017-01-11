Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has launched limited run F4 RC in India at a whopping Rs 50.35 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. The motorcycle is limited to just 250 units worldwide and India gets only one unit, making it an instant collector's item.

In the name F4 RC, RC stands for Reparto Corse and the motorcycle is the lighter and faster version of the regular F4. F4 RC has been developed with inspiration from the WSBK championship racing. Hence it will return the same technical pedigree of the company's Reparto Corse F4 ridden by British rider Leon Camier, MV Agusta says.

F4 RC is powered by a 998cc, inline-four motor that also powers all the F4 models. The engine has been tuned for the best performance in F4 RC with an output of 202bhp at 13,600rpm and 111Nm at 9,600rpm. If this power is still not enough, output can be further boosted to 212bhp using the additional racing kit. The kit comprises of a dedicated ECU by Magneti Marelli and Termignoni exhaust. The bike also gets the 2.0 EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift) Quick Shift as part of standard equipment.

Being a track-ready bike, F4 RC weighs just 175kg. Just to save weight, MV Agusta used magnesium covers for a few engine parts, 11 carbon-fibre parts and 333 titanium bolts. The motorcycle also boasts of Ohlins NIX 30 forks with adjustments for spring-preload, compression and damping up front and Ohlins TTX 36 shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties are handled by high-performance Brembo GP 4-piston radial calipers on both the 320mm discs at the front. The company provides Bosch ABS 9 Plus with Race Mode.

MV Agusta F4 is one of the beautiful looking motorcycles, and F4 RC looks even sporty with the WSBK-inspired paint scheme.