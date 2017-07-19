Italian superbike manufacturer MV Agusta, in association with India partner Kinetic Group, has launched the new Brutale 800 in India with a price tag of Rs 15.59 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. The model will be sold in India in Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) line and the company has already received nine bookings.

Brutale 800 will now be the most affordable superbike from MV Agusta's stable in India. Till now, F3 800, which has been priced at Rs 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), was the most affordable offering of MV Agusta in India. The new motorcycle will be delivered from August 17.

The India-spec Brutale 800 is identical to the Euro-spec unit. The naked motorcycle draws power from an in-line 3-cylinder 798cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft, which can churn out 110hp of power and 83Nm of torque. The motorcycle comes mated to a six-speed transmission and can attain a top speed of 237kmph.

On the design front, the motorcycle takes design cues from its elder sibling Brutale 1090. Brutale 800 sports with full LED elliptical headlamp, three-pipe exhaust, and concealed passenger handles. The dash is all-digital and gets updated graphics. All these make Brutale 800 a compelling case against rivals like Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple 765 S.

Brutale 800 come equipped with a Marzocchi USD telescopic hydraulic fork at the front with 125mm travel and the mono suspension with 124mm travel at the rear. MV Agusta has employed 320mm twin-disc at the front and 220mm single disc at the rear in Brutale 800. The motorcycle also comes with three-level ABS as standard and rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

MV Agusta had kick-started India operations in May 2016 and in a short span of time, it has managed to find nearly 100 buyers. The company currently has dealerships in Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmadabad, while new dealerships will be open soon in Surat, Mumbai and Delhi.