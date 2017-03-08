Suhana Syed, a 22-year old girl from Sagara taluk, Shivamogga, mesmerised the audience with her soulful singing on Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. She amazed the viewers and judges with her beautiful voice and her clear Kannada diction. But little did she know her song was going to invite the ire of the fundamentalists.

She won the hearts of the judges and the viewers when she sung 'Sreekarane Srinivasane' from Kannada film Gaja. She sung the lord Vishnu hymn without any visible error and utmost devotion. Judges Vijay Prakash and Arjun Janya, who were blindfolded, did not wait till she completed the track as they removed it to welcome her into the show.

The judges hailed her parents too and claimed in unison that the music has the power to unite the people across the religions and she has the capacity to reach the bigger levels, while wishing her good luck for her journey in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Vijay Prakash requested her family and people from her place to encourage her talent and not to clip her wings. Unfortunately, his request seems to have fallen into deaf ears as people from her own community trolled her for singing a Hindu devotional song.

A page called Mangalore Muslims called her a disgrace to her community accusing that she has tarnished the image of their religion.