Bala's protégé Adhiroopan is making his directorial debut with Mupparimanam. The movie stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Srushti Dange in the leads, while Skanda Ashok, Ravi Prakash, Thambi Ramaiah, Appukutty, Swaminathan, Kalyani Natarajan and others are in the supporting roles. There is a long list of actors that include Arya, Jackie Shroff, Krish, Parthiban, Prabhu and Ramya Krishna, who will be seen in the special roles.

Sri Thenandal Films-produced Mupparimanam, which is releasing worldwide on Friday, March 4, has Rasamathi's cinematography and Vivek Harshan's editing. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and two songs Uyirile Uyirile and Sokki Poraan have been appreciated by the music lovers.

Story:

Mupparimanam is about Kathir (Shanthanu Bhagyaraj) and Anusha (Srushti Dange) and revolves around three stages of their lives – from their school days to their wedding. The film also touches upon sensitive issues like honour killings. In short, the Tamil flick will try to focus on the subject that rarely attracts filmmakers.

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj's film has already garnered positive reviews from the celebrities and critics, who have seen the movie in a special preview. Now, the question is whether it will impress our audience? Find the answer below:

Kaushik LM: #Mupparimanam 1st half - Of love, family opposition, heartbreak & a violent retaliation. Also touches upon honor killings.

#Mupparimanam - @srushtiDange takes on a bold part (in the 2nd half, her role is key) and emotes well in the dramatic climax.

Manigandan KR‏: #Mupparimanam is an interesting romantic drama. Second half is engrossing. It deals with a subject rarely dealt with in recent times 1/2

@imKBRshanthnu comes up with a rock solid performance in #Mupparimanam. @srushtiDange needs to be lauded for her willingness to experiment.

Sathish Kumar M‏: #Mupparimanam Both @imKBRshanthnu & @srushtiDange have got huge platform to perform & have given their best ever performance till date

Ramesh Bala: #Mupparimanam: Heroine role has lot of different shades.. Kudos to @srushtiDange for accepting this role.. Has performed very well..

#Mupparimanam : A conflict between idealistic romance vs practical realities.. @imKBRshanthnu 's Best role till date.. He has excelled..