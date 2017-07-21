RATING: 2.5

MOVIE: Munna Michael

CAST: Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Niddhi Agerwal

DIRECTOR: Sabbir Khan

GENRE: Bollywood action dance

Love triangle stories are one of the most overdone genres in Bollywood, and Munna Michael comes with same. However, Tiger Shroff's action and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's antics make this rather highly predictable movie worth watching.

STORYLINE

Michael (Ronit Roy), a back-dancer and ardent fan of Michael Jackson gets thrown out of his troupe as "his expiry date has come". The heartbroken man comes across an abandoned baby in a dustbin on his way back home. In a kind gesture, Michael adopts the baby who grows up to become Munna (Tiger Shroff). However, the director did not bother to reason how alcohol-addicted Michael manages to pay for his expenses, let alone raising a boy, after he gets fired from his job.

Being raised by a dancer (though Ronit Roy should never attempt to dance again), Munna inherits his dad's passion along with his love of MJ. Nevertheless, monetary pressures force Munna to shift from Mumbai to Delhi where he comes across gangster Mahinder Fauji (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

Although fearless Munna and hot-tempered Mahinder meet in a hostile situation, the latter becomes a fan of his dancing and requests him to teach him some moves. Yes, you guessed it right; the reason is a girl named Dolly (Niddhi Agerwal), who is also a dancer.

Even as the bromance between Munna and Mahinder is growing, Dolly and Munna start falling for each other, and that is when all the drama begins.

POSITIVES

Although Munna Michael is a kind of dance movie, it has ample dose of action and light humour. Tiger shows some high-flying action which is one of the USPs of the movie. Nawazuddin's antics are as always a delight to watch. Also, cinematography deserves a special mention here.

NEGATIVES

The biggest loophole of Munna Michael is the plot. The story is too predictable, and leaves very little room for any surprises. It is the same kind of love triangle where the one-man-army hero fights with the mighty villain to save his lady-love. The director and writer could have spent some more time in churning out a better storyline. Also, a special request to Sabbir Khan and all other concerned directors, do not waste Ronit's talent by making him dance again.

PERFORMANCES

Tiger has been evolving as a better actor with every movie. While he has always been one of the best in Bollywood when it comes to dancing, Tiger's acting has improved many folds in this movie. Nawazuddin brings a spark to the movie but the director failed to utilise the power bank of talent to the fullest. Pankaj Tripathi who played the character of Mahinder's brother is good. Debutant Niddhi needs to go a long way as far as acting is concerned as she pulled through the movie with just a few expressions.

VERDICT

Munna Michael is pretty monotonous in terms of storyline, but it is Tiger's kickass stunts and Nawazuddin's quirky capers that make this movie a one-time watch.