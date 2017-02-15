Movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of Raju Hirani's blockbuster, the Munnabhai franchise, and so is actor Arshad Warsi, who received immense popularity with his role as Circuit in the series.

Arshad, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, spilled some beans regarding his and Sanjay Dutt's role in Munnabhai 3. The actor said that he and Sanjay would not be seen as youngsters but would play their own age.

He also confirmed that the comic element in Munnabhai 3 was on par with the previous films — Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). The shooting of the movie will commence next year after Hirani wraps up the biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

"Once Hirani finishes his biopic on Sanjay, we will start working on Munna Bhai 3. I've read the script and it's definitely kept up with the comic element of the previous two films. We're going to be playing our own ages in the film, but that's all I can tell you about the parts. If I reveal any more, Hirani will kill me," Arshad told the publication.

He added: "Just like the two previous films, the thought behind the film this time round is something that's very relevant to today's day and age. We will probably start work on the film next year."

Meanwhile, Arshad will next be seen in Irada. The Aparnaa Singh-directed film, which also features Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta, will hit the screens on February 17.