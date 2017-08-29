Heavy rain lashing Mumbai since early morning on Monday, August 28, has brought life to a standstill in the Maximum City.

The city has recorded over 150 mm rain over the past 24 hours, according to the Colaba Observatory. But Mumbai is not the only region in Maharashtra affected by incessant rain. Coastal areas like Dahanu and Harnai have also received rainfall in three digits.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "heavy to very heavy rainfall warning" in Maharashtra.

"A low-pressure area that had developed over Odisha has moved westwards towards the central parts of the country. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over the eastern part of the state and a trough that extends from the west coast. All these factors have led to very heavy rain over the Konkan coast, especially Mumbai," said IMD deputy director general, western region, KS Hosalikar.

People have been asked to stay indoor as several parts of Mumbai have started flooding. Many schools have given the day off as a precautionary measure.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their views about the deteriorating weather. While many are warning others to stay indoors other seem to enjoy the cold weather.

It's getting scarier with each passing hour ?☔ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/y7eA2CdGL4 — Angita Vikram (@AngitaVikram) August 29, 2017

Areas like Hindmata, Lalbaug, GTB Nagar, Sion, Mulund and low-lying areas in Parel, Worli and Dadar are waterlogged.

The water may rise due to strong rain and winds around 4:35 pm on Tuesday. It is being anticipated that tidal waves at that time will be of 3.32 meters in height.

Meanwhile, many areas are experiencing traffic snarls.

The overnight rain has also taken a toll on the city's lifeline: the suburban railway services. Many local trains have been held up.

Mumbai's Elphinston station, railway track submerged. Problem for commuters on Western Railway line. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiSinks pic.twitter.com/0g0QMYf07b — Aishwarya Paliwal (@AishPaliwal) August 29, 2017

In fact, Central Railway services were running over an hour late due to waterlogging on the tracks. Western Railway has stopped its services at Bandra.

The situation is expected to worsen as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai will be experiencing significantly heavy rainfall over the next two days.

Heavy Rain in Maharashtra in the next 24 hrs. Cloud burst expected. Stay safe guys. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/OY4N0HtX8G — NS (@i_NahidShaikh) August 29, 2017

Skymet weather has said the rain will continue for another three days.

"Another low-pressure area is moving towards the Konkan Coast," said the privately-owned forecaster, adding that it is "at present over South Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Vidarbha region."

Image decoded by my HAM friend VU2IIA at 8:29 AM IST. Shows heavy rains in Mumbai #hamr #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/QgzBdBZuO6 — Sailin Gudhka (@VU2SGW) August 20, 2017

The rain has also affected flight services. Two Mumbai-bound flights have been diverted while delays of 15-20 minutes have been reported in flight departure and arrival.

Customers flying ex-BOM are advised to allow more time for their journey to airport. Congestion on roads expected due to heavy rains. — Vistara (@airvistara) August 29, 2017

Due to bad weather in Mumbai, our to & fro flights are affected and delays are expected. Kindly check flight status via our mobile app, 1/3 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 29, 2017

The Mumbai rain has been a great leveler, grounding even the high and mighty. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, whose flight has not been able to take off, has described the current climate of Mumbai as "Typhoon-like weather".

Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017

Four people have been injured after the iron frame of a billboard fell down in the VP Road area.

#Mumbai 4 people injured after an iron, frame for posters, fell in VP road area; injured shifted to Saifee hospital pic.twitter.com/h0nV7XGmaC — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2017

The King Edward Memorial Hospital has is also waterlogged.

This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 29, 2017

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of India has issued an official warning.

#MumbaiRains Go home; Remain inside; Move to higher places; Dont drive in water; Keep phones charged; Safety First; Brace for prolonged rain — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 29, 2017

The NDMA has also issued an emergency number.