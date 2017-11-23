Varun Dhawan's on-road antics have landed him in soup! Mumbai Police has sent an E-Challan to the Judwaa 2 actor.

They tweeted: "@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer's & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher." [sic.]

And now the actor has responded to them in a tweet. He said: "My apologies. Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this." [sic.]

This is not the first time Bollywood actors have come under Mumbai Police's radar. Just recently Ranveer Singh presence made the traffic halt outside Salman Khan's Being Human clothing outlet. He stopped to greet his fans and within minutes, there was huge traffic jam.

Varun is currently shooting for Shoojit Sircar's October and will be seen opposite Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga and Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3.

Moving over to some good news, Varun is all set to get immortalised at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong.

Varun while talking to a leading website said, "It was quite surprising to me when they approached for it. I remember, as a kid in my holidays, visiting Madame Tussauds and clicking pictures with Mahatma Gandhi's statue. So, this is a huge deal for me to be the youngest actor from India to get his own statue."

Varun Dhawan had made his acting debut with 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year and since then, his success rate is 100 percent with all the movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and the recent Judwaa 2 entering Rs 100 crore or Rs 200 crore clubs.