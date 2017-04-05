Getting a bill of INR 149 crore from Ola for a ride on April 1— the All Fools' Day— can indeed be mistaken as a prank. This is exactly what Mumbai resident Sushil Narsian thought when he received a staggering Rs 1,49,10,51,648 bill for a ride he didn't even take.

Read: Now, withdraw cash up to Rs 2,000 from mobile ATMs by Ola

Narsian had booked a cab from his residence in Mulund West to Vakola Market. Since the driver was unable to locate the house via maps as his phone stopped working, Narsian started to walk towards the driver. But by the time he reached the pick-up point, the driver had cancelled the ride.

What happened next was indeed unexpected. Ola has charged Rs 149 crore for the ride and deducted Rs127, the remaining balance in his mobile wallet. Sunil realised the faux pas when he tried to book another cab.

When he tweeted out the issue on social media, the taxi-hailing platform refunded his money and fixed the anomaly in two hours.

For a ride that didn't come to location specified, driver did not takeppen the door, I'm charged and how! Jai ho @Olacabs. Riding Uber now pic.twitter.com/SIOAFzs77g — Sushil Narsian (@SushilNarsian) April 1, 2017

When International Business Times, India reached out to Ola, they said the glitch has been sorted.

Here's what the Ola PR team said:

Ola made it up to Narsian with a special offer.

@SushilNarsian Thanks for pointing out the glitch, Sushil. We've corrected the issue at our end.

Here's a small token of our gratitude. Pls check your DM pic.twitter.com/jxeJ3unlLD — Ola (@Olacabs) April 4, 2017