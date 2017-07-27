Actress Mumaith Khan, who is one of the 13 participants of Bigg Boss Telugu, walked out of the house on Wednesday night to attend the SIT interrogation regarding the drug racket.

A few days ago, it has been rumoured that Mumaith Khan was served a notice to appear before the SIT. Before she entered the Bigg Boss house, the popular item girl clarified that she had no role in the drug scandal and she had not received any notice. She had requested the media to clarify with her before publishing any news about her.

The latest we hear is that Mumaith Khan had requested the bosses of Bigg Boss Telugu for permission to attend the SIT interrogation and they allowed her to go for it. Buddhi Yagna Murthy, a journo from Tollywood, tweeted: "Mumaith Khan gets permission from #BiggBossTelugu show to attend before the SIT officials tomorrow (Thursday)."

The buzz is that Mumaith Khan has already reached Hyderabad and she will attend the SIT interrogation at Abkari Bhavan today, 27 July. ANI tweeted: "Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mumaith Khan reached SIT office for questioning on alleged links in drugs case."

Some photos and videos featuring Mumaith Khan arriving at Abkari Bhavan in Hyderabad are being circulated on the social media.

#MumaithKhan arrives at #SIT office for interrogation in the #DrugsCase in #Hyderabad . She had earlier denied receiving a notice from SIT. pic.twitter.com/cQtGMQDKqP — Paul C Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) July 27, 2017