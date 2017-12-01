For the last two months, there have been no big releases in Sandalwood. Shivaraj Kumar and Sri Murali's Mufti is ending the two-month dry season for the cinegoers as it hits the screens on Friday, December 1.

Shivaraj Kumar and Sri Murali have collaborated for the first time which is enough to generate curiosity around the film. Shanvi Srivastava plays the female lead in the Kannada flick, which has Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Vasishta and others in the cast.

Mufti, bankrolled by Jayanna and Bhogendra, has Ravi Basrur's music and his few songs that include Onti Salaga have stuck the chord with the viewers. It has Naveen Kumar's cinematography and Harish Komme's editing.

The trailer of the Kannada movie has clearly indicated that the movie will be an out-and-out action flick. Going by the clip, it is clear that the two real-life cousins (Shivaraj Kumar and Sri Murali) are out their cleansing the society in their own ways.

The action sequences backed by punch dialogues in the trailer have spiked the audience's interest. Can Mufti live up to the expectations? Find it in the viewers' words below:

NamCinema.com‏: #Mufti 1st half, intense crime thriller. Hard hitting dialogues mesmerizes. Interval bang culilminating with goosebumps. #RaviBasrur BGM is main plus of the 1st half.

#Mufti ends up as an appealing movie with a typical ending. Acting and technicalities make it a feast to watch for the lovers of such genre. Rating 4/5

Centurystarsrk: #Mufti 1st half mugithu BGM and dailogue sakath technically super rich matthe Shivanna introduction is goosebumps .. Kudos to director and music director.