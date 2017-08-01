Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently won hearts with his double role in Mubarakan. The Anees Bazmee directorial opened on a decent note and witnessed growth at the box office during its first weekend.

Mubarakan's day one box office collection was Rs 5.16 crore and on day three, it earned Rs 10.37 crore. However, on Monday, the collection dropped by 30 percent. The day four box office collection of Mubarakan is Rs 3.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Mubarakan Fri 5.16 cr, Sat 7.38 cr, Sun 10.37 cr, Mon 3.55 cr. Total: ₹ 26.46 cr. India biz... Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri]: 31.20%."

Weekdays are difficult for most of the movies as these days fails to attract the audience. Also, the good word of mouth and critics reviews have become the final verdict for movie-goers.

While audience enjoyed Mubarakan, critics gave mixed reactions. Though the lead actor is Arjun Kapoor, people loved Anil Kapoor more than other characters.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actor outshined the lead actors of the film. In fact, supporting actors like Ratna Pathak Shah and Pavan Malhotra also garnered appreciation for their performances.

Anees Bazmee has successfully brought the Punjabi madness in this movie, which is bound to give you fits of laughter. The movie, which has been released in 2,350 screens in India, also stars Athiya Shetty, Ileana D'Cruz and Neha Sharma in pivotal roles.