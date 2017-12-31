MTV VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, who is popularly known for hosting Roadies, has finally tied the knot with her boyfriend Sheehan Furtado in a Church wedding on December 29. The couple took their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family members.

Roadies judges Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia and Ayushmann Khurrana joined the bride and the groom on their D-Day. They were also seen having a ball together at the sangeet party ahead of their wedding.

The newly married couple had a fairytale wedding. Check out the pictures.

We wish the newly wedded couple a happy married life.