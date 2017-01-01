William Christopher, who was best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit sitcom M*A*S*H, has passed away aged 84. His death was confirmed by his son John Christopher, CBS Los Angeles reports. He was suffering from non-lung small cell carcinoma, according to a report of KABC-TV.

Born in Illinois, the actor's acting credits included Hogan's Heroes, Gomer Pyle, That Girl and Columbo. But playing the role of Father John Mulcahy on the sitcom M*A*S*H, garnered him much acclaim.

He was well known for being a Methodist off-camera as he played the role of the kindly Catholic priest in more than 200 episodes on the CBS sitcom from 1972-1983. He appeared in the spin-off show After MASH (1983-85). He also played the role of Father Tobias in Days of Our Lives in 2012.

His post-M*A*S*H credits include a guest appearance on Mad About You, Murder, She Wrote, Diagnosis Murder, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Team Knight Rider. He also lent his voice in the 1980s The Smurfs cartoon series.

Before M*A*S*H, Christopher acted in several TV series, including series as The Andy Griffith Show and Gomer Pyle, Hogan's Heroes, That Girl etc.

Christopher began his acting career in New York City in several off-Broadway productions that eventually led to Broadway shows. He has also acted in some movies, including The Fortune Cookie, The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell, The Shakiest Gun in the West, With Six You Get Eggroll and Hearts of the West.

He was quite well known for his charity work especially his services to the autism community as one of his sons was affected by autism. He and his wife Barbara penned down a book together about autism and the challenges surrounding it — Mixed Blessings (1985).

The late actor is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two sons, John and Ned.