Actress Kiara Advani, who hogged the limelight with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (MSDTUS), may foray into Telugu films. She will reportedly be seen romancing stylish star Allu Arjun in his next movie.

Allu Arjun is fast wrapping up his next movie, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, and he will soon start shooting for director Vakkantham Vamsi's forthcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled Naa Peru Surya with the tagline Naa Illu India. The makers of this film are currently on a hunt for a suitable actress to enact the female lead opposite Bunny.

Sources from the Telugu film industry say that Vakkantham Vamsi was impressed with Kiara Advani's performance in MS Dhoni - The Untold Story and he thinks she fits the bill perfectly in his next film. Hence, the director has approached the actress for the film and the talks are said to be currently going on.

Kiara Advani has only one project - director Abbas Mustan's Machine in her kitty - and she has almost wrapped up the shooting of this film. The actress is said to be impressed with the story of Naa Peru Surya and her role in it. If everything goes well, she would make her debut in Tollywood with this movie.

Naa Peru Surya is bankrolled by Sridhar Lagadapati under his banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations. The movie will reportedly have its launching ceremony soon. However, the makers of the film have not made any official confirmation about casting Kiara Advani opposite Allu Arjun in this flick.