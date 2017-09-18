It is a well known that MS Dhoni never misses an opportunity to relax both on and off the field. The former India captain makes sure he sleeps enough ahead of crucial matches to keep himself fresh for the challenge and also advises his teammates to do so.

Dhoni displayed his nonchalant attitude in Sri Lanka last month, when he took a short power nap during India's win in the third of the five-match ODI series against the hosts after a hostile crowd interrupted the play.

Even as the policemen at the Pallekele Stadium were trying to control the crowd, which was throwing bottles into the ground to express disappointment over the performance of the home side, Dhoni was spotted lying face-down on the grass.

Dhoni chills at Chennai airport

As it turns out, Dhoni was at it again, this time off the field. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been spotted relaxing at the Chennai airport along with his teammates on Monday, September 18, a day after he played a crucial role in helping India crush Australia by 26 runs (D/L) in the first of the five-match ODI series at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In a photo shared by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official Twitter handle, Dhoni is seen lying on his back with face up as his teammates Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul are busy posing for the photograph.

Check out these photos

Notably, captain Kohli was in awe of Dhoni and Pandya, who stitched a 118-run knock to help India recover from 11 for 3 and post 281 on the board. Australia though needed to chase only 164 in 21 overs after rain interrupted the play in Chennai.

After smashing a 66-ball 83, Pandya led the show with the ball as well, removing the visitors' skipper Smith to help India restrict Australia to 137/9.

"We didn't have the ideal start. This is a pleasing win because we were in a tough situation. MS and Kedar played well early, Hardik's innings was fantastic. And MS finished off the way he does," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.