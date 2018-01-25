Jonty Rhodes is one cricketer who is absolutely fascinated with India, the country. Therefore, the former South African fielder-par-excellence decided to make the country a part of his heart and life by naming his daughter India.

Jonty, 48, is currently in the country and is a regular figure in the Extraaa Innings studio show alongside Harsha Bhogle and other cricket analysts like Sanjay Manjrekar and more. The studio show gives in-depth analysis on the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series.

The former Proteas cricketer also makes time to visit some of the best spots across India to experience the tranquillity and enjoy life -- from Uttarakhand to Agra -- with his family -- wife Melanie, daughter India and son Nathan.

Unfortunately, his family had to leave for home but Jonty doesn't remain too concerned and worried as one of the safest hands in the Indian cricket history is there to take care of them. Who else but MS Dhoni, who also has an adorable daughter Ziva.

Jonty posted an adorable photo of Dhoni along with India and Nathan on Thursday.

"There are always feelings of concern when family leaves after 2 incredible months together, but I need not have feared; as they were in safe hands [sic]," wrote Jonty.

"@msdhoni getting some advice from India and Nathan Jon on how to play in SA - he told them "mujhe pata hai" #SAvIND dhanyavaad Mahi [sic]."

Dhoni and some other members of the India cricket team travelled in the same flight with Jonty's family to Johannesburg. The photo was taken from the aircraft.

Dhoni will be there for the South Africa vs India ODI series which starts February 1. India have lost the three-match Test series against the Proteas already and it remains to be seen if Virat Kohli's side can win the ongoing 3rd Test match.