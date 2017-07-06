India cricket fans are very sensitive and do not like anyone saying anything against their favourite cricketers. And when it comes to one of the most loved sons of India cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, it is a subject, which you will like to avoid if there is something negative to be said.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja turned a blind eye to it as he took a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dhoni, and Dhoni's fans were angry at the cricketer-turned-commentator. He had criticised the Jharkhand man being under Grade A contract of the BCCI.

Raja feels it is time that the teams and the boards from the sub-continent respect the longer format of the game more. He even brought into equation, Shahid Afridi.

"You have to acknowledge and respect the status of Test match cricket and it has to come from the cricket boards, in Asia specifically. For example, MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket yet got the A-grade contract from the BCCI, Shahid Afridi retired from Test cricket yet got the A-grade contract from PCB," Raja said.

Raja is quite right if we consider how the shorter format of the game has gained prominence over the last couple of years. And if things go accordingly, the original format of cricket may loose its sheen.

But, what Dhoni's fans did not look is the way he has brought their favourite son Dhoni into the equation, and they took a dig at Raja on Twitter.

