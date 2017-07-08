MS Dhoni -- the cricketer who is just like wine, growing old and getting better -- turned 36 on Friday July 7, 2017. Although currently on assignment with the rest of the India cricket team in the Carribbean for the West Indies vs India series, the veteran Ranchi superstar did take time out to celebrate his big day.

India won the five-match series against West Indies 3-1. They now take on a one-off T20 match on Sunday July 9.

Captain Virat Kohli and wife Sakshi Singh Rawat have flooded Instagram with photos from the birthday celebrations. And yes, just like the treatment everyone of us gets on birthdays, Dhoni's face too was smeared with the cake.

But did he receive the birthday bumps? Pretty sure he did, just that the photos may not have captured that moment!

Oh, and we forgot to mention that the awwdorable Ziva Dhoni too makes an entry and grabs eyeballs totally!

Check out the moments from Dhoni's big day:

#saathsaatheksaath ! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Another one from the celebrations! ? A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 7, 2017 at 11:50am PDT