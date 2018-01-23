The Islamic State (ISIS) has released pictures of a differently abled jihadi bidding an emotional farewell to his children just before he blew himself up in a suicide bombing mission in Eastern Syria.

The images show a wheelchair-bound ISIS suicide bomber kissing his children in an emotional goodbye before he blew himself up in an armoured car. Before the lethal mission, the man is seen being lowered down into a vehicle and then driven into a military compound in Deir Ezzor.

In the images released, the man was seen with a rifle on his lap, talking to his son and daughter as he bids adieu forever. Following which, he was seen showing the infamous one-fingered Islamic State salute.

As per reports, the car was packed with explosives and images further suggested that the jihadi was on his way to destroy a compound controlled by the Assad government in Al-Bahrah near Deir Ezzor.

The town is said to be one of the last places where ISIS still has an active hold in Syria. However, the Syrian government forces got the province back from ISIS. This has left the town with only a few ISIS fighters in small pockets of the area.

Despite the date of the incident still unknown, images went viral on social media, last week.

ISIS suicide bomber is lowered into an armoured car in front of his children before blowing himself up in Syria https://t.co/aDPqX1pk9v — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 22, 2018

As per reports on the local news website, Almas-Dar News, the ISIS terrorists have killed 20 Syrian soldiers and reportedly attacked several towns nearby the area, however, they had not gained any territorial hold in the region.

ISIS has also claimed that it has taken the lives of many Syrian government officials and soldiers in the same town where the jihadi bomber carried out the suicide mission. As a retort, the Syrian Army, released images which suggested that the soldiers foiled the plan of the ISIS bombers on a suicide mission.