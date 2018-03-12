KV Vijayendra Prasad, the father of maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli who shot to global fame with the Baahubali series, is in huge demand. Many producers from leading film industries are approaching him to find out whether he has some goods scripts even it means paying huge money for the stories.

The latest buzz is that KV Vijayendra Prasad has been hired to write a story on the rise of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the Indian politics, its contributions to the society, etc. The movie is reportedly aimed at highlighting the sacrifices of the Hindu leaders for the Indian Independence.

The project is being backed by the ruling BJP. The movie will be made with the budget of Rs 100 crore. Telugu media has said that the film will throw light at how the RSS has involved in the nation-building exercise and produced leaders for the country. It has to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the product of the pro-Hindu outfit as he was an RSS pracharak before turning full-time 'neta' decades ago.

Many leading names from Bollywood will be reportedly part of the project. However, other details about the director, technicians, and actors are yet to be revealed.

KV Vijayendra Prasad is currently working on Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, a biopic of freedom fighter Jhansi Rani Laxmi Bai. The writer has penned stories for the successful movie like Baahubali series, Bhajarangi Bhaijaan, Mersal, etc.