In last 24 hours, several news items on Canadian singer Juster Bieber hit the headlines highlighted his playboy behaviour.

From a flirty message to former girlfriend Sofia Richie, to a visit by Australian bikini model Emily Baldwin, Selena Gomez's former boyfriend was apparently busy with the ladies.

Amid speculations on his playful attitude towards women, the Sorry singer uploaded several photos of himself with women on Instagram recently, raising the eyebrows of many of his followers. The images were accompanied with the caption: "Let's hug each other more."

The nine images, which were uploaded on the photo-sharing platform, featured Bieber with some of his female fans. In the social media post, they can be seen chatting with each other and hugging each other.

Wang A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Many of his admirers, including an Instagram user monikered edonaahmeti, shared their disappointment in failing to be present at the venue through the comment section and stated, "U are my everything I want a hug too."

Let's hug each other more A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

On the other hand, a few of them, such as Sofiane Hamdini and Chris Ferrari, criticised the Canadian singer as they wrote, "Dude you're a f**k** homo ... Start hanging out with guys" and "Ladies there's plenty to go around."

Rotto ?? A post shared by Emily Baldwin (@emilybaldwin_) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:14am PST

No matter what his haters have to say, the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez and his close friends have their own excuses to give for his playboy behaviour.

After his break-up with Sofia Richie, a source close to him said (via Hollywood Life), "Justin loves dating, and occasionally a girl will grab his eye for a brief moment, but then he finds himself missing the benefits of bachelorhood."