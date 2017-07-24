Lamborghini, the Italian sports car maker has some of the most desirable models in its range from universally applauded Miura to the trendsetting Countach to the outlandish Veneno. The Veneno is the latest ultimate collector's item from Lamborghini. However, all three units of the model have been sold out.

But worry not if you are looking for a unique Lamborghini supercar model. All you need to do is attend RM Sotheby's auction for the Lamborghini Concept S. But do you want to know the real kicker is? Lamborghini Concept S is a one-off model, like literally.

The story of Concept S starts goes back to 2005 when Lamborghini unveiled the model as a non-running design study at Geneva Motor Show. The model was conceived by Lamborghini's design head Luc Donckerwolke at Centro Stile Lamborghini and was introduced as an epitome of open-top spyder version of the Gallardo. The idea was to build a modern rendition of the classic single-seater racing car, albeit with twin cockpits side by side.

The following year, this fully operable Concept S was first shown to the public at the Concorso Italiano. The saute-vent windscreens (fancy name given by Lamborghini) were redesigned and lowered for homologation reasons. The screens visually divide the cabin into two distinct compartments and create a "spine" that runs between the passenger and the driver besides doubling up as an additional air inlet for the powerful 520hp V10 engine.

Lamborghini decided to produce 100 examples. However, the exceedingly high cost and time-consuming production meant the company would settle for just one edition.

The 2006 model has done only 180 kilometres accrued during initial testing and driving around Concours shows, claimed RM Sotheby. But the million dollar question is: Do you have the million dollars to become the sole owner?

Source: RM Sotheby's