It has been Jeep fest all round with several pages already devoted to the inspiring tale of Compass. Certainly, this is not the last story to be written as well on the first made in India compact SUV slated for its launch in the country on July 31. Elsewhere, there is something else from the brand Jeep that has already begun to gather interest in the country as well. And that is the Compass sibling, Jeep Renegade.

Caught on camera on a number of occasions already, the compact SUV from the iconic SUV maker has been spied yet again, indicating that the company is keen to entrench itself in the Indian market. The latest images of the Renegade come from the motor buffs at MotorOctane. However, recent reports suggest that Jeep is not planning to launch the Renegade soon and could be looking at the year 2019 as an opportune time.

In India, with the Renegade, Jeep could be eyeing a spot in the compact SUV segment, which is dominated by models such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport. This segment is also expected to welcome Tata's Nexon, the first model from the carmaker in this category.

The Renegade of Jeep is expected to carry a price tag lower than that of the Compass. Jeep will reveal the prices of the Compass in India next week. It is rumoured that Renegade could be priced at around Rs 10 lakh and will be made at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Pune.

Other specifications of the Renegade for the Indian market are not known yet. Rumour has it that the company will not offer all wheel drive (AWD) option in India with Renegade. India-spec Renegade is expected to carry similar styling and design as that of the international model. Under the hood, as of now, it is believed that the Renegade will get the same 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel of the Compass.

Source: MotorOctane