We all have seen Mouni Roy in a beautiful traditional avatar, but her latest picture is a proof that the actress can slay in a western outfit as well.

Wearing sheer black stockings and an over-sized white shirt, Mouni Roy raises the temperature in the new look captioned as: "Lost in translation.."

Check out the sensuous and stunning picture below.

Mouni Roy, who rose to popularity with the Naagin series, will be seen in a completely different avatar in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

She made her first mark in Bollywood with an item song in Tum Bin 2 (2016). Titled "Ki Kariye Nachna Aaonda Nahin", the song went on to become a massive hit among her fans.

On the personal front, Mouni Roy and Mohit Raina, who were rumoured to have parted ways, are very much together.

A picture of the two has surfaced online where Mohit is seen wrapping his arms around Mouni's shoulder. The picture, which is believed to have been clicked during Diwali, surely proves that all is well between the good-looking actors.

It was only a few months ago that reports of the two parting ways made headlines. The break-up came to light after they stopped commenting on each other's social media photos and then unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter. In fact, Mouni also removed pictures of her with Mohit from her social media page.

The couple fell in love on Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev show and had remained inseparable since then. They never confirmed the dating rumours, though spotted together at events and parties many times.

Mouni has also celebrated her birthday with Roy in Goa and the couple shared a lot of pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts.