Mouni Roy became the latest victim of online trolling after she posted a picture of hers in an off-shoulder white gown on Instagram.

In no time, many Instagram users started moral policing her and commented on the outfit. While some said that she looked like a ghost, others asked her to wear Indian cultural clothes.

However, Mouni silenced the haters with a befitting reply. She posted a new picture in a different outfit and captioned it as "Hopelessly flawed." In the picture, Mouni is seen dressed in leggings and a denim jacket.

On the work front, the gorgeous actress will make her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar. She plays the wife of Akshay on screen. Gold will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London. She will also make her web series debut with Alt Balaji's Mehrunisa.

Her next is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The shoot for the film will begin early next year.

There were also reports that she has bagged a role in the third instalment of Salman Khan's hit franchise, Dabangg.

