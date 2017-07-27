Popular TV actress Mouni Roy is set to make her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold. The buzz is that Salman Khan convinced Akshay to take Mouni in the flick.

Yes, you heard it right! It was Salman who actually helped Mouni to enter Bollywood. The actress is quite close to the superstar, thanks to Bigg Boss. She has been seen performing on Salman's show and also, has been spotted at Sultan actor's private parties.

It's like Salman is giving a break to Mouni like he did to Daisy Shah and Zareen Khan. Now, he convinced his friend Akshay to cast the Naagin actress in Gold.

"Salman made Daisy the lead actress in Jai Ho and has launched the singing career of Iulia Vantur. He has seen Mouni's work and felt she deserved a big Bollywood break," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

"It is he who spoke to someone from the unit of Gold and got her an audition. Of course, Mouni did well, subsequently bagging the part," the insider added.

Earlier, there were reports that Salman had roped in Mouni for his own production as well. She might star opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in a film called Raat Baaki, DNA had reported.

In a previous interview, a source had told DNA: "Salman had seen the same spark in Sonakshi Sinha when he launched her in Dabangg. He sees Mouni as being extremely desi, a traditional Indian heroine draped in a saree. He is looking at launching Mouni in one of his forthcoming home productions."