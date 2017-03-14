Raghava Lawrence's Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has enjoyed good viewership in theatres in its first weekend across Tamil Nadu. The movie has opened to mixed reviews, but that did not have much impact on its business as it earned good revenue in four days.

The trade reports indicate that Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva has minted over Rs 11 crore in the first weekend. It is a very good number considering the Tamil flick does not boast of an A-list actor in the cast. It has to be noted that the Raghava Lawrence-starrer raked in Rs 1.61 crore in Chennai alone.

The movie is a remake of hit Telugu movie Pataas. Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva is about a corrupt cop played by Raghava Lawrence. An ugly incident from the past pushes him to be a dishonest cop, who works closely with a rogue politician enacted by Ashutosh Rana.

The story takes a twist when the cop and politician's relationship sours. The remaining part of the story is about a cat-and-mouse game between them.

Motta Shiva Ketta Shiva, which has Nikki Galrani in the female lead, is high on mass elements and this played a major role in its success in the first weekend. However, the film needs to retain a good percentage of viewership on weekdays in order to be a profitable venture for the distributors.

The examination season in Tamil Nadu is reportedly having an impact on the overall film business. But this has not prevented movies from releasing one after the other every weekend.

[1 lakh = 100,000 | 1 crore = 10 million | 100 crore = 1 billion]