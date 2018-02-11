Motorola looks all geared up for its 2018 campaign. And although the company is yet to confirm its presence at the upcoming MWC 2018 event, there seem to be quite a few launches awaiting us from this smartphone-maker this year.

The Lenovo-owned company's G series lineup for 2018 got leaked recently, revealing the specs and design of Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

Another smartphone that has been playing hide and seek thus far is Moto E5 — Motorola's budget offering for the year and the successor to Moto E4. The device has already received FCC approval, and now Moto E5 has received its Bluetooth certification as well, which could mean only one thing: It could be launched very soon.

Moto E5 is listed on the certification website with three different models numbers – XT1922, XT1924 and XT1944. This is not surprising at all, since Motorola is expected to release the smartphone with a different model number in different regions.

The Bluetooth SIG page listing describes Moto E5 as "Qualcomm BT Host SW," which means Moto E5 packs a Qualcomm processor under its hood, but it does not specify which chip it is. However, assuming that the phone will be a lower-mid-range device, it could possibly be the Snapdragon 435. Moto E5 has also received its Wi-Fi certification.

Motorola's choice of chipset with Moto E5 is going to help the company in the budget segment, since it had disappointed a lot of fans last year by choosing MediaTek chipsets over Qualcomm for the Moto E4 series.

Meanwhile, from the FCC listing, we already know that Moto E5 will pack a large 4,000mAh battery, which is also a huge upgrade over the 2,800mAh unit on the Moto E4.

Apart from this, we do not have much information on the other specs of Moto E5 as of now. However, we do have some information about the phone's design, thanks to the leaked renders that surfaced along with the Moto G6 series leaks.

Going by the leaked renders, Moto E5 will not look much different from its predecessor.

Unlike the Moto G6 series, Moto E5 won't have a trendy bezel-less design. However, there is no fingerprint sensor below the display. The bottom chin will now have the Motorola logo instead.

On the back, the Moto E5 will have a circular camera module, just like last year's models. The setup will house a single main camera — of unknown resolution — and an LED flash, arranged vertically. The module also appears to be slightly protruding.

Below the camera module sits the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, where the Motorola dimpled logo used to be. The fingerprint sensor looks rather cool in black with the dimpled Motorola logo inside.

Meanwhile, Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto E5 Plus variant, but we don't have enough information about it at the moment. Moto E5 Plus is rumored to be launched separately at a later date.

Also read: Android 8.0 Oreo comes to Moto G4 Plus, Moto G5, G5 Plus, Moto G5S, G5S Plus, Moto Z, Z Play, Z2 Play

Although Motorola has not yet confirmed its presence at the MWC 2018, it is expected to launch the Moto G6 series at the event, since it had launched the Moto G5 series at the event last year. However, there is no confirmation from Motorola on this yet.

Regarding Moto E5 and E5 Plus, Motorola may not launch them at MWC since Moto E4 and E4 Plus were launched in the second quarter of 2017.