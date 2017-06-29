Motorola is all set to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Moto X Force in more markets, hinting the firmware could come to several countries, including India, soon. The latest countries to get the OS (for Moto X Force) are Australia and New Zealand.

The Lenovo-owned Motorola rolled out Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Moto X Force (known by the name Motorola DROID Turbo 2) devices in the United States in February this year before doing the same in Latin America in May. The phone was launched in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop before being updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Now, Moto X Force owners in Australia and New Zealand should get the firmware via OTA (over-the-air). The update comes with Android security patches.

"We are excited to announce a new software update for Moto X Force by Motorola. This update brings Android 7.0 Nougat to your smartphone along with other improvements," reads the statement from Motorola Australia-New Zealand.

"Android 7.0 Nougat improves your mobile experience with new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls and improved data saver and battery features," it added.

However, it is not known when the Moto X Force devices in Australia and New Zealand will start getting the firmware.

Motorola has also announced the roll out of Android 7.1.1 Nougat update (latest version) for the Moto X Play, but the actual seeding is yet to begin. In a response to a query by International Business Times, India Edition via Twitter, Motorola said the Moto X Play owners will receive the firmware update notification as it will happen via OTA but refused to reveal the exact date for the same.

Going by the past trend, the Moto X Play should get the OS sooner than later as Motorola usually starts public seeding of firmware close on the heels of its announcement.

There is no word on the firmware update for the Moto G4 Play and Droid Maxx 2. However, it should happen after the Moto X Play update and it is likely to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat version and not the Android 7.0.

Motorola has already released Android 7.0 Nougat update to over a dozen of its devices, including the Moto Z, Moto Z Force, Moto Z Droid, Moto Z Droid Force, Moto Z Play, Moto X Play, Moto X Force (in select market) Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) aka Moto X Style, Moto G4, Moto G4 Plus, and Droid Turbo 2.