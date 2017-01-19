Movistar Yamaha MotoGP has become the first team to unveil its 2017 season bike. The Japanese marquee revealed a revised livery for its new YZR-M1 at Telefonica's headquarters in Madrid on Thursday.

Also read: WRC 2017- Complete schedule, drivers, teams, cars, new regulations explained

Yamaha's poster boy and seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi and new recruit Maverick Vinales have pulled the wraps off their 2017 YZR-M1 bikes. The new contender of Movistar Yamaha is not a radical departure from the 2016 versions. The 2017 livery again features Yamaha's traditional blue, albeit slightly darker. Movistar's logo in lime green is the highlight at the fairing.

Valentino Rossi's machine shows his favourite number 46 on the apron in the signature Yellow shade while Maverick Vinales has chosen the number 25 for his bike finished in red shade. Yamaha YZR M1 is powered by a 1000cc four-cylinder engine that develops 241bhp. The track machine comes with a top speed of 350kmph. The YZR-M1 has a reach and lean angles of 60 degrees and a chassis made out of aluminum and weighs just 150kg.

The Doctor (nickname of Rossi) will be starting his 18th premier-class season in 2017 after settling for runner-up trophies in the last three years. He will be eyeing his eighth title in 2017. Reports say the 37-year-old Italian may retire after 2017 season. If that's the case, he will try to end his career on a high note.

Vinales replaces former champion Jorge Lorenzo, who departed for Italian team Ducati. The 22-year-old Spaniard, who was with Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP in 2016 season, impressed one and all with a win for the team- a fisrt since 2007. He finished fourth in 2016 season behind Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo.

Rossi and Vinales will make their public debut in the new race machine during the Sepang test, from January 30th to February 1st.