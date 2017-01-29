Japanese automaker Suzuki's MotoGP outfit Team Suzuki Ecstar introduced new livery to its 2017 season GSX-RR bike and riders ahead of pre-season testing at Sepang in Malaysia. For the new season, Team Suzuki Ecstar has an all new rider line up consisting of Andrea Iannone coming from Ducati Team and Moto2 graduate Alex Rins.

The revised livery for the GSX-RR features more pronounced yellow highlights on a light blue base colour. Iannone's bike will feature number 42, while Rins' bike will bear number 29. It would be confusing to find Movistar Yamaha bikes and Suzuki Ecstar bikes on track as both features nearly same colour combination.

The new riders came aboard after 2016 Suzuki riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, who have moved on to Movistar Yamaha and Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, respectively. Vinales was impressive for Suzuki with first race win for the outfit since 2007 last year at Silverstone.

"I feel ok, I'm not in pain so I'm ready to start this new project. I'm excited to get on the bike. It's not easy to switch. In Valencia I felt a lot of power in my hands, and it's not easy to go fast. We need to work hard. The most important thing is that I'm excited to start," said Rins.

"My first impression in Valencia with this bike was very good. We worked very well and the bike is very special. The chassis works very well - I think it's more similar to my style and I'm happy about these two years," said Iannone.

Other major teams such as Movistar Yamaha and Ducati Team have already revealed their riders and bikes for the new season with first round scheduled in Qatar on March 26. Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales will ride for Movistar Yamaha, Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso for Ducati Team and, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez for Repsol Honda Team.