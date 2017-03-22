Here's some good tidings for MotoGP enthusiasts! The ultimate motorcycle racing will open the new season with Qatar Grand Prix this weekend. The first round will be held at Losail International Circuit outskirts of Doha, the capital city.

Also read: 8 reasons why MotoGP 2017 season will be most exciting to watch

The first race of the season is a special one as it is the only race to be held under the floodlights. The 5.4 kilometres track will see intense battle between six motorcycle manufacturers competing each other since 2004. The arrival of KTM as factory team means Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati and Aprilia has a new and experienced rival promoted by Moto2.

The spectators will be looking forward to the performance of Movistar Yamaha's new rider Maverick Vinales as he completed off-season tests on a high note and even finished first in the Qatar test. Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo has moved to Ducati Team from Yamaha. The 29-year-old Spaniard has taken the biggest risk of his racing career by switching teams. Will it pay off?

The doctor, Valentino Rossi, had to make do with the runner-up trophies in the last three years. As he is approaching the end of his career, a master class performance can be expected from the 37-year-old Italian in his 18th MotoGP season.

Defending champion Marc Marquez and his Repsol Honda team mate Dani Pedrosa faced some issues on test. With the arrival of new riders like Alex Rins, Johann Zarco (2016 Moto2 Champ), Sam Lowes and Jonas Folger, it is not easy to pick a clear favourite.