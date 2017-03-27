After torrential rain, delays, uncertainty, and a decision for a slightly shortened race distance, the 2017 season of the MotoGP started with a lot of action. In the race under floodlights on Sunday at the Losail International Circuit outskirts of Doha, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP's new rider Maverick Vinales passed the chequered flag first in his maiden outing with the team.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who had an impressive pre-season testing, continued his form in the first race of the season. The polesitter battled it out with Andrea Dovizioso of the Ducati Team, while Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha completed third after coming back from P10 on the grid.

A stunning start from Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) from second on the grid was soon overshadowed by rookie Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), who slammed into the lead in the first lap. However, Zarco slid out of the lead soon and then crashed out of the fight for second.

Yamaha MotoGP

Defending champion Marquez crossed the line fourth, just ahead of teammate Dani Pedrosa, who was fifth after getting the better of Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini). Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) and Jack Miller (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) finished ninth just ahead of Monster Yamaha Tech 3 rider Jonas Folger, who completed the top 10.

Three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who has moved to the Ducati Team from Yamaha had a disappointing start with his new team. The 29-year-old Spaniard started the race in 12th place, but ran off track on turn 5 on the opening lap and dropped to the 16th place. After the initial error, he rose to the ninth spot but fell again to 11th in the final standing.