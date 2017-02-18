The 2017 FIM MotoGP is going to be an exciting year for the motorcycle racing sport. After the Valencia test in November 2016, the Sepang test in January and the just-concluded Philip Island test, it is clear that big names of the championship will experience fierce challenge from new riders on the board. The new season will also see many drivers switching teams and the introduction of new teams.

What left before the first round of the season, the Grand Prix of Qatar on March 26, is the final test on the same track on March 10. The teams have finalised their riders and here's the team-wise driver information.

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP

Yamaha's poster boy and nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi will to continue ride for the outfit along with new recruit Maverick Vinales. The Doctor will be starting his 18th premier-class season after settling for runner-up trophies in the last three years. Vinales is coming from Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP and topped pre-season testing in Valencia, Sepang and Philip Island. Rossi's racing number is 46, while 22-year-old Vinales has chosen number 25 for his bike.

Repsol Honda Team

Repsol Honda is one of the few teams for 2017 without any changes in the rider line-up. Reigning champion Marc Marquez and three-time world champion Dani Pedrosa will ride Honda RC213V racing bikes for the 2017 season. Marquez's RC213V will participate with number 93, while Pedrosa's bike will bear number 26.

Ducati Team

Jorge Lorenzo, the three-time world champion, is the new recruit of the Italian outfit. Lorenzo has taken the biggest risk of his racing career by switching to Ducati from Yamaha, where he won 44 races during nine seasons. The 29-year-old Spaniard will continue to use his favourite number 99 in his Desmosedici GP17 bike. Partnering him is long-time Borgo Panigale rider Andrea Dovizioso with number 04. Dovizioso is the winner of the 2016 Malaysian GP and is in the fifth season with the team.

Team Suzuki Ecstar

Japanese automaker Suzuki's MotoGP outfit Team Suzuki Ecstar has an all new rider line-up consisting of Andrea Iannone coming from Ducati Team and Moto2 graduate Alex Rins. Both the riders will ride new GSX-RR bikes. Iannone's bike will feature number 42, while Rins' bike will bear number 29.

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Italian team Aprilia Racing Team Gresini's riders for the 2017 season are new. MotoGP podium finisher Aleix Espargaro, who left Suzuki to join the team, will ride alongside Sam Lowes. Espargaro and Lowes will ride Aprilia RS-GP bikes. Espargaro has chosen racing number 41, while Lowes has opted for 22. This is the third year of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini in the elite class.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is the new kid on the block. The Austria-based marquee has roped in Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith, both from Monster Yamaha Tech 3. Espargaro, Moto2 world champion in 2013, will compete with racing number 44. Smith, a MotoGP podium finisher, will opt for number 38. Both the riders are also former Suzuka 8H winners.

LCR Honda

British rider Cal Crutchlow will remain at Monaco-based LCR Honda for 2017 as the team's sole rider. He had two MotoGP wins in 2016. The 31-year-old will ride a factory-specification Honda RC213V bike with number 35.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

The 2016 Dutch GP winner, Jack Miller, and 2014 Moto2 world champion Tito Rabat are the riders of EG0,0 Marc VDS for 2017. The teams will participate in the race with Honda RC213V. Miller's bike will feature number 43, while Rabat's bike will have number 53.

Monster Yamaha Tech 3

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team's junior team Monster Yamaha Tech 3 has two new riders. Reigning and two-time Moto2 world champion Johann Zarco will move up to MotoGP this season with former intermediate class rival and race winner Jonas Folger. Both the debutant riders will ride Yamaha YZR-M1 bikes. Zarco's bike will feature number 5, while Folger's bike will sport with 94.

Reale Esponsorama Racing

Reale Esponsorama Racing is the new name for Avintia Racing, while riders remain the same. Hector Barbera and Loris Baz stay with the team in 2017, riding Ducati Desmosedici GP16 and GP15. Barbera's bike will bear number 8, while Baz has opted for number 76.

Octo Pramac Yakhnich

Another Italian outfit, Octo Pramac Yakhnich will continue with MotoGP podium finishers Danilo Petrucci and Scott Redding. Petrucci will ride GP17 Ducati with number 9, while Redding will be on a GP16 Ducati with number 45.

Pull&Bear Aspar Team

The team has an all new rider line-up. Alvaro Bautista will leave Aprilia Racing Team Gresini to return to Aspar Team this season. Bautista previously competed with Aspar Team between the 2006 125cc and the 2009 250cc seasons. His teammate is Karel Abraham, who returns to MotoGP after competing in the Superbike World Championship in 2016. Bautista will opt for racing number 19, while Abraham will go for 17.