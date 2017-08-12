Moto X4 has recently been spotted in a flurry of leaks including the latest FCC listing. Now a bunch of press renders have been leaked showcasing its final design schematics as well as revealing its complete specifications.

As Android Authority reports, the leaked renders confirm several of the Motorola handset's specs including the 5.2-inch full HD (1080p) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC and the availability of two different memory/storage configurations. Europe, North America and Latin America are expected to get the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant while the Asia Pacific markets will get the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant.

The report also adds that the Moto X4 will be available in two colour variants – Sterling Blue and Super Black. The device reportedly measures 7.9mm in thickness and weighs just around 163 grams.

On the camera front, the Moto X4 is touted to equip a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture that is apparently tailor-made for ultra low-light selfies and 4K video-recording at 30fps or full HD video capture at 60fps.

The handset is also expected to include a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP main sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Its main camera features dual autofocus technology with dual LED flash while the secondary 8MP camera offers the depth of field information.

Thanks to IP68 certification, the Moto X4 also offers basic dust and water resistant capabilities. Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the Moto X4 is touted to support Motorola's patented TurboCharging feature and a bunch of native apps like Moto Display, Moto Voice and Moto Actions.

There is still no word on the availability and release details of the Moto handset. However, we will keep you updated with its launch status as soon as we hear it. Stay tuned...