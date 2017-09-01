Lenovo-owned Motorola has unveiled its new mid-range smartphone Moto X4 after weeks of speculation. It is the successor to the Moto X Style aka Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen) that was released in 2016.

The Moto X4 is expected to be released in Europe this month before spreading to the US and other parts of the world in the fall. There is no word on when it will come to India, but fans will expect it to arrive in the next couple of months.

One thing is for sure: It won't be a cakewalk for the device in India, where it will have to compete with other mid-range smartphones, including OnePlus 5, Honor 8 Pro, HTC 10, and Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro.

The Moto X4 is priced at €399, which is around Rs 30,300. So it is almost obvious that it will have to take on devices priced Rs 25,000-35,000.

One potential competitor is OnePlus 5, which is priced Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage model and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. Huawei Honor 8 Pro is another impressive handset, priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model.

HTC 10 that was released in 2016 is priced Rs 35,900 for the 4GB RAM+32GB storage variant. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is in a similar price range with its 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model priced Rs 31,900.

There are many more mid-range smartphones, like the Moto Z (Rs 34,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM), LG G5 (Rs 30,500 for 4GB RAM+32GB storage) and OnePlus 3T (Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB memory) currently available in the Indian market. So, it is to be seen if the Moto X4 can survive the competition.

The Moto X4 has an all-metal body with a 5.2-inch full-HD LTPS IPS screen and 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) display, and comes in super black and sterling blue colours.

Under the hood, it has a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, Android 7.1 Nougat with Amazon Alexa digital assistant and Google Assistant, 3GB RAM, 32GB memory that is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with a 15W TurboPower charger.

In terms of snappers, it has a dual camera — 12MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.4 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED (dual tone) flash + 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size — on the back and a 16MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, 1080p and LED flash.

The device also has features like 1P68 water-and-dust resistant certification and fingerprint sensor. It supports a single Nano SIM card, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz +5GHz, NFC, GPS/GLONASS, and Type-CTM USB port.