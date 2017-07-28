It was reported that Lenovo-owned Motorola would announce the Moto X4 aka Moto X (2017) along with the Moto Z2 Force on July 25, but it didn't happen. The company is tight-lipped on the release of the device but it appears the launch is imminent as more details, including key specifications and pricing, have been leaked over the past few weeks.

The mid-tier smartphone could be announced at the consumer electronics trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany starting in September, or even before that.

A new Motorola device codenamed XT1789-05 has been listed on Geekbench with 824 points on single-core and 3886 points on multi-core tests. The device came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor clocking at 2.21GHz, 3GB RAM, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

Now, a Twitter user Roland Quandt @rquandt has revealed the pricing of the Moto X4. He said the 32GB version could be priced at 350 Euro (around $410 / Rs 26,300).

Moto X4 32GB will have some interesting pricing it seems. ~350 Euro in eastern EU. Lower than I thought. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 27, 2017

It was earlier reported that the Moto X 2017 would come with features like a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It is also expected to feature a 3GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory, a 12MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper.