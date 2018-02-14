UPDATED at 5:32 PM IST (Wednesday): A new Motorola handset with model number XT1922-1, believed to be the Moto G6 Play, was earlier certified by the National Communications Commission (NCC) in Taiwan. The same device has been cleared by Wi-Fi Alliance. It is expected to be unveiled along with teh Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto X5, Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play at the MWC 2018.

It appears like Lenovo-owned Motorola is set to announce a series of budget and mid-range smartphones in the next couple of months. The Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play could be the first handsets from the company to hit the stores. These devices are likely to be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018) which will be held from February 26 to March 1 in Barcelona, Spain.

The benchmark results of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play have surfaced on HTML5test (via Mobielkopen) and the devices have been spotted running Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. It is also observed that they have 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,160x1,080 screen resolution.

According to reports that have surfaced so far, the Moto G6 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, and come packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (with microSD card slot). It is also expected to mount a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera and a 16MP front-snapper and houses a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 Plus is expected to feature a 5.93-inch Full HD+ touchscreen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage. It is also expected to have a dual 12MP + 5MP main camera, a 16MP front-snapper, and a 3,200mAh battery.

The third variant of Moto G-series – Moto G6 Play – is expected to sport a 5.7-inch HD display with 1,280x720p screen resolution, come packed with a 2GB/3GB RAM and a 16GB/32GB storage, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and house a 4,000mAh battery.

Interestingly, three Motorola handsets with model number XT1922-1, XT1944-1 and XT1924-1 have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and all the handsets have Android 8.0 operating system pre-installed. The device with model number XT1922-1 is believed to be the Moto G6 Play, while the other two are believed to the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus.

The Lenovo-owned company is yet to announce the release date of its Moto E-series but reports have suggested that the budget smartphones might come in the second quarter of this year, most probably on April 3. The fact that the handsets have received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) indicates that they could be released soon.

The Moto E5 is expected to come with a 5-inch screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, a 3GB RAM, a 16GB/32GB internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery. On the other hand, the Moto E5 Plus will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch LCD screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset, a 3GB RAM, a 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery. However, nothing much has been leaked about the Moto E5 Play except that it will be a low-end smartphone.