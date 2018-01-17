Lenovo-owned Motorola appears to be coming back with a new lineup — G6 series as a new set of images have leaked online.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play are rumoured to be launched at Mobile World Congress (MCW) 2018 to be held from February 26 to March 1.

Also, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 series just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018), Barcelona (February 26-March 1) and intends to release it in stores around mid-March.

This Could be the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play.https://t.co/lUFMbjjRN3 pic.twitter.com/U1cNbfWw7s — Droid Life (@droid_life) January 16, 2018

Moto G6 Plus

The showstopper among the three is the Moto G6 Plus. As per the leaks, it will come with a 5.93-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The new series phone will be powered by Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with three variants of RAM 3GB/4GB/6GB along with 32GB, 64GB onboard storage options. It boasts of a fingerprint sensor on the front.

The Moto G6 Plus sports a dual camera (12+5 Megapixel sensors). It has a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 3,200 mAh battery and the price tag is said to be $330 (approx Rs 21,000).

Moto G6

Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor clubbed with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB and 64GB onboard memory respectively.

The camera configuration the Moto G6 is same like Moto G6 Plus. It also comes with dual camera setup (12+5 MP) in the rear and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 3,000 mAh battery. According to the leak, the G6 will be priced at $240 (approx Rs 15,330) for the base variant.

Both Moto G6 is also said to come with a fingerprint sensor on the front.

Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play is likely to fill in the midrange segment for the Play variant.

The handset will come with a 5.7-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280x720p. This smartphone doesn't come with the fingerprint sensor and also home button takes a miss.

Under the hood, Moto G6 Play is powered by Snapdragon 430 paired with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The storage option available for this phone will be 16GB and 32GB. It packs a large 4,000 mAh battery.

The leaks did not mention any details about the camera and price of Moto G6 Play. However, Droid-Life described that the lack of Home button on the device indicates that the fingerprint scanner is moved to the rear.

The launch of the new trio series can be expected at MWC 2018. The specs are based on the leaks and Motorola hasn't made any official statements.