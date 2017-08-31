Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched yet another handset from its Moto G-series. This time, it's the Moto G5s Plus — an improvised version of Moto G5 Plus that was released in April.

The new device has rich features — especially the camera — but handsets like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K8 Note may pose a strong challenge to it in Indian market.

Moto G5s Plus is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 64GB in India, which means it will take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note that comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB.

Another smartphone that can give it a run for its money is the Lenovo K8 Note, which is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

Now, which smartphone should you buy from among these three? It depends on one's preference and needs, so here are key specifications of the handsets to give you a clearer picture of what they have to offer:

Motorola Moto G5s Plus

The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with 1,920x1,080p resolutiuon (401 ppi pixel density), is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

It has 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower for up to 6 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging.

In terms of camera, it boasts of a dual 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, colour-balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, 4X for video, Drag to focus and exposure, Quick Capture, Tap to capture, Best Shot, Professional Mode, Burst mode and Panorama Mode, and an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, LED flash, Panorama mode, Professional mode and Beautification mode.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

It was the best selling smartphone in India in the second of this year. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, Android Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 4,100mAh battery.

In terms of photography, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Lenovo K8 Note

The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Mediatek Helio X23 processor, runs an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, and comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via micrdSD card.

It also has a dual 13MP + 5MP main cameras with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash, f/2.0 aperture, five element lens, Pro mode, Beautify mode and Wide-angle field of view, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo charger.